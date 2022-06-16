Draper water park reopens after weekend fire

DRAPER, Utah — A popular water park in Draper is back open after a fire over the weekend caused damage to the facility.

Draper fire crews responded to Cowabunga Bay at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and found the fire was contained to the attic of the building.

Luckily, the emergency sprinkler system was activated, which helped contain the flames. At the time, fire officials estimated the damage was between $75,000 and $100,000.

In an update Wednesday, Cowabunga Bay said they will reopen their doors on Thursday June 16.

They gave special thanks to the City of Draper, Fire Departments, Draper Police Department, Servpro, Cook Electric, Lambson Plumbing, Ensign Engineering, US Foods and the Cowabunga Bay staff for helping them get their doors back open as quickly as possible.

During the fire investigation on Saturday, Draper Fire said the incident did not appear to be suspicious.