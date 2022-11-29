Draper's massive tree lighting ceremony draws crowd despite snowy conditions

DRAPER, Utah — Several tree lighting ceremonies took place across Utah Monday night, despite snowy weather conditions.

Draper City Park was packed with families who said the snowstorm didn’t stop them from coming to see the beautiful lights on the large Globe Willow tree.

“It’s so pretty and just uplifting. It’s really inspiring,” said Rob Weollhaf.

The massive willow tree alone boasts more than 75,000 lights — known informally as the "tree of life." Along with dozens of other trees and structures, Draper City spokeswoman Linda Peterson said there are 3 million lights in total lining the park.

“I mean, this is no small effort that they would put this on,” said Weollhaf, “So it’s really neat that the Draper community invests in this — and not just for their community, but for all the communities around it.”

Jade Anderson said the event, which includes roasting marshmallows, seeing Santa, and sledding, is something her 7-year-old son Ayden looks forward to.

“It’s like one of his favorite places to come every year,” she said.

Anderson said this was her sixth year going to the ceremony, and she was surprised by the turnout with the storm impacting road conditions.

“It was, like, not this busy last year. It’s a lot busier this year, which is nice,” said Anderson.

She said the best part about the event is seeing neighbors get into the holiday spirit and being with family.

“Just the quality bonding time; it’s always fun every year,” she said.

The lights turn on each night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. each morning through the first Sunday in January.