Dream or nightmare? Eagle Mountain couple relishes 'lonely' Mexican vacation

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A vacation to an all-inclusive Mexican beach resort is the dream for most, but something seemed a bit off for an Eagle Mountain couple who recently ventured to Cabo San Lucas.

"When we were checking in, we were the only ones checking in except like the people working there," said Carlee Jensen.

For Carlee and her husband Cameron, the noticeable absence of other guests at the Grand Velas boutique hotel didn't stop there. While exploring the resort, they began to realize no one else was around.

Every restaurant? No wait.

Every pool and beach front chair? Open.

"I would see someone in the distance, it started becoming a game for me and I was like, is this a customer? And then it turns out because they're not all wearing the uniforms, turns out it was just more construction workers," said Cameron.

The Jensen's documented their lonely experience on Cameron's Tiktok page. His "Whole Resort to Ourselves" video has hit over 7 million views, with thousands more weighing in on whether the experience was the beginning of a "Black Mirror" episode or an introvert's dream

"We weren't scared at all, we loved it!" said Carlee. "We're like, we have this whole resort to ourselves, we have the gym to ourselves, we have breakfast."

The couple did see more people as the week went on, but the most they ever saw was 15 people on their last day. The Jensen's say the service they experienced on this unique vacation was unparalleled.

"They would like leave little treats in our room every day with like a cute little note, and then they would make a private dinner for us on the beach, just us," recalled Carlee.

"It was almost emotional because we've been married coming up on 12 years and struggled with IVF during that time," added Cameron, "so them celebrating and putting daily letters and daily notes, that's kind of what made us for the first time start accepting that this is real and she is pregnant."

On the last day, the resort had one final surprise for the expecting couple.

"We literally turned the corner and ... we were greeted with was all employees saying goodbye, and then I don't think a lot of people noticed it, but at the very end they're holding signs saying, 'You are not alone,'" Cameron said.

It wasn't until after they had left that the Jensen's learned the hotel had just opened and had very limited rooms available, which is why it had so few guests.

The Grand Velas Resort reached out to couple since their return home and extended an invite to visit any of their resorts as a family for free once the baby is born.