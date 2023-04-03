Drink up to save the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A new way to raise money to save the Great Salt Lake will have many saying "Bottom's up!"

In an effort to bring more awareness and money to save the Utah treasure, Salt Flats Brewing Co. has created a new beer called "Save the Lake," with proceeds going for its preservation.

The new pilsner is a golden lager "derived from premium malts with Zues and Motueka hops resulting in a delicately-balanced, full-bodied libation which will please the palate of any beer drinker," according to the brewery.

Salt Flats will be donating 5% of all proceeds from the sale of "Save the Lake" to local non-profit organizations that will help with conservation efforts.

“As the plight of the Lake has finally become important to all residents along the Wasatch Front, our goal is to use our branding and product platform to heighten public awareness of the need to find solutions and contribute financially to assist in these solutions” said Salt Flats general manager Jeremy Ford.

The beer will first be available at Garage Grills in Draper and Herriman, Salt Flats Club in Herriman, Toscano Italian Bistro in Draper and at the Brewery’s tap and tasting room at 2020 West Industrial Circle in Salt Lake City, before being sold at grocery and convenience stores.