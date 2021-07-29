Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing into truck on US 6

SCOFIELD, Utah — A driver has been airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a parked semi-truck.

It happened on US 6 at the Scofield Junction just before 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was not in the vehicle at the time and was not injured either.

Troopers are investigating impairment as a possible contributer to the crash.

Roads have reopened.