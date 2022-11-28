Driver arrested after hitting horse on Spanish Fork Christmas parade route

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A driver was arrested Saturday night after driving onto a Christmas parade route and hitting a horse.

According to Spanish Fork Police, officers put up a barricade for the parade route around 7 p.m. Sometime after that, a driver ignored the barricade and officers' commands to stop, then drove onto the parade route.

After driving through about half the parade route, the driver hit a horse and its rider.

Police said the horse was limping but was still able to walk the rest of the parade route. The rider was evaluated at the scene but did not have any major injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Results from a blood draw are pending.