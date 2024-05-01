Watch Now
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into Richfield school bus with children inside

Posted at 7:42 PM, Apr 30, 2024
RICHFIELD, Utah — A driver was arrested in Richfield after allegedly driving while intoxicated and hitting a school bus carrying children Tuesday afternoon.

The Richfield City Police Department said the unidentified suspect was driving a minivan when they drove through a yield sign before crashing into the back of the school bus at the intersection of 600 East and 100 North just after 3:15 p.m.

The minivan driver fled the scene, but was later located and pulled over.

Although police reported minor injuries were suffered by those on the bus, they did not say whether any children were injured or how many.

The driver was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield.r

