Driver arrested for DUI after hitting broken-down car on I-15

NORTH SALT LAKE — One person was arrested and another was hospitalized after an incident on I-15 Saturday night.

A driver had stopped to help another vehicle that was broken down on the side of the freeway next to the southbound on-ramp from Beck Street and U.S. 89 in North Salt Lake, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a passing vehicle crashed into the back of the disabled car. This pinned one of the people who was working on the disabled car between it and the vehicle that had stopped to help.

UHP officials said the victim was in serious condition, and the driver that hit the broken-down car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident caused a partial closure of southbound I-15 for a short time, and the on-ramp was closed for some time as well.