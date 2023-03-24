Driver arrested for shooting gun out window, leading police on high-speed chase

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was arrested Friday afternoon in West Valley City after reportedly shooting a gun in public and fleeing from police.

Police said the man's family called them around 1:20 p.m. to report that the man was suicidal and had left home with a gun.

The man had pulled off the side of State Route 111 (Bacchus Highway) near 4900 South, and witnesses then reported that he was standing on the side of the road, pointing and waving a gun around.

Police blocked off traffic in the area, then some of the man's family members approached him. At some point, he got back in his car, fired at least one gunshot, then sped off. It was not specified whether he was shooting at anyone or firing a shot into the air.

The suspect drove south on SR-111, but officers put out spike strips near 7900 South, which he ran over and then came to a stop. He then surrendered his gun and was safely taken into custody.

The man's name has not been released.

Bacchus Highway was closed for some time after the incident but has since been reopened.

__________

For those struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can now be reached by simply dialing 988 any time for free support. Resources are also available online at utahsuicideprevention.org.