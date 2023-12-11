Driver arrested for speeding at 100+ before fleeing police, hitting patrol car

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly getting caught driving over 100 miles per hour on a Utah freeway, then hitting a highway patrol vehicle and injuring the trooper.

Utah Highway Patrol said a trooper attempted to pull over 24-year-old Guillermo Velazquez around 1:30 a.m. after he was clocked driving a Chevrolet Impala at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone. Velazquez allegedly didn't stop and led the trooper on a pursuit for several miles.

At one point, authorities say, Velazquez exited the freeway and then got back on. That's when his car crashed into the UHP trooper's vehicle, which caused injuries to the trooper and Velasquez.

According to the arrest report, Velazquez continued to flee until his car "would mechanically not continue."

It was not stated where exactly nor on which freeway the incident occurred, but Velazquez's arrest was processed by UHP's Ogden office and he was booked into the Weber County Jail.

Once Velazquez stopped, police took him and three others from the car into custody. They said he was "highly intoxicated," and they found an open container of liquor in his vehicle. Police also allegedly smelled marijuana and found an empty marijuana container.

Velazquez was taken to the hospital for his injuries while under police custody. The report did not state the severity of the injuries to him or the UHP trooper.

Velazquez was booked into jail later Saturday afternoon and ordered to be held without bail.