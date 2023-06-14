Driver critically injured after being struck by TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver was critically injured Wednesday after getting stuck on tracks and being hit by a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train.

UTA officials believe the unidentified driver of the Ford Mustang went under the crossing gate at 1700 South in Salt Lake City, or went around the gate before being struck by the northbound train.

While the driver was transported to the hospital, none of the train's 14 passengers or its operator were injured during the incident.

An investigation is currently underway, with UTA creating a bus bridge between the Ballpark Station and 2100 South for commuters to use until the accident scene is cleared.