Driver dead after collision with school bus near Fairview

FAIRVIEW, Utah — An accident near Fairview between a car and school bus with children inside led to one person being airlifted to the hospital Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the school bus had stopped in the northbound lanes of US-89 to drop off children when it was hit from behind by a Honda Accord. UHP officials said the bus's lights were on when it was struck.

Both directions of the highway in Sanpete County were closed due to the accident, although some lanes have since reopened.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital in critical condition where they later passed away. The children on the bus were checked out by medical personnel, but none needed to be taken to the hospital.

A different bus was called to the scene to pick up the children and bring them home.

I-89 is expected to re-open by 6:30 p.m.