Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning, sending the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police said they received a report around 12:45 a.m. that an SUV crashed into a tree near 980 S. 900 West.

First responders administered life-saving aid to the driver, a 20-year-old man, then transported him to the hospital. The man was still in critical condition as of Sunday evening, SLCPD said.

A specialized "Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team" is investigating. Based on the preliminary results of the investigation, police said it appeared the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before hitting the tree. They are investigating whether drugs or alcohol impairment were involved.