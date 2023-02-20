Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City

Image.jpg
SLCPD
The scene of a single-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning.
Image.jpg
Posted at 6:52 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 20:52:24-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning, sending the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police said they received a report around 12:45 a.m. that an SUV crashed into a tree near 980 S. 900 West.

First responders administered life-saving aid to the driver, a 20-year-old man, then transported him to the hospital. The man was still in critical condition as of Sunday evening, SLCPD said.

A specialized "Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team" is investigating. Based on the preliminary results of the investigation, police said it appeared the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control before hitting the tree. They are investigating whether drugs or alcohol impairment were involved.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere