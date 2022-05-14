Driver critically injured in rollover crash on I-80

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured in a rollover crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 on the west end of Salt Lake City.

Around 2 p.m., an SUV was westbound on I-80 when it rolled off the right side of the freeway, just past Wright Brothers Drive.

The female driver of unknown age was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the only person in the SUV.

UHP is investigating what caused the crash.