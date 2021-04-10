Driver dead after single-vehicle accident near Huntsville

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after an accident in Weber County Friday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck was eastbound on State Route 39 about six miles east of Huntsville when the vehicle went off the road.

The pickup left the highway to the right, partially overturned, then crashed into a large tree, UHP said.

The driver and sole occupant, whose name was not released, died on impact.

Troopers do not suspect impairment nor excessive speed to be involved.