Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver dead after single-vehicle accident near Huntsville

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Highway Patrol
A fatal crash in Weber County Friday morning, April 9, 2021.
crash.jpg
weber crash.jpg
weber.jpg
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 23:29:10-04

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after an accident in Weber County Friday morning.

At about 10:40 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck was eastbound on State Route 39 about six miles east of Huntsville when the vehicle went off the road.

The pickup left the highway to the right, partially overturned, then crashed into a large tree, UHP said.

The driver and sole occupant, whose name was not released, died on impact.

Troopers do not suspect impairment nor excessive speed to be involved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere