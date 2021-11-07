Driver dies after crash with cement truck in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The driver of an SUV died Saturday morning after being hit by a cement truck.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango was traveling west on Pole Canyon Road toward Grantsville around 4:20 a.m. when the driver ran a stop sign at Parachute Lane. The SUV was then hit on the driver's side by a cement mixer truck.

The driver of the Durango was killed on impact, UHP said. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released as authorities work to notify their family.