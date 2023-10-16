Driver dies after crash with train in Price

PRICE, Utah — One person is dead after a crash between a train and a vehicle in eastern Utah.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of the railroad and Rays Road, which is just north of U.S. Highway 6/191.

The vehicle collided with a BNSF Railway freight train, but it was not specified whether the vehicle was stopped on the tracks or was in the process of crossing at the time of the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

The train has since been allowed to leave the scene, and the incident and its cause are under investigation.