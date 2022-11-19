Driver dies after crashing at 100 mph on Woods Cross city street

WOODS CROSS, Utah — One person died Friday night after crashing his car while driving at an extremely high speed on a local city street.

According to Woods Cross Police, an 18-year-old man was driving the red car pictured above on 500 West around 9:15 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The man was reportedly driving at an estimated 100 miles per hour with no headlights when he hit a curb and lost one of his back tires. The driver then lost control and hit another car head-on at around 620 South.

Woods Cross Police Department

The driver of the red car died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other car, pictured below, was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Woods Cross Police Department

Woods Cross Police said the Bountiful Police Department is investigating the crash. FOX 13 News has reached out for additional information but has not yet heard back.