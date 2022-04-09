Watch
Driver dies after crashing into power pole in St. George

Google Maps
Streetview of 3000 East and Horseman Park Drive in St. George, taken April 2021
Posted at 3:51 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 17:51:58-04

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One person was killed in a single-vehicle car crash Friday morning in St. George.

St. George Police say shortly before 10 a.m., a Hyundai passenger car crashed into a power pole in the area near 3000 East and Horseman Park Drive.

Witnesses said the car was traveling south on 3000 East at an "extremely high rate of speed," then swerved and hit the pole.

Officers said the car was on fire when they arrived. They pulled out the driver, who was unconscious and not breathing, and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the victim was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

The victim's name was not released.

"We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the driver," St. George Police wrote in a press release.

