Driver dies after hitting barrier on I-80 west of Tooele

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-80 in Tooele County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a Volvo S60 was traveling east on the freeway around 7:30 a.m. when it crashed into a barrier near milepost 56.

UHP said the car went off the right side of the road and hit a "crash attenuator" — a structure designed to absorb the impact of a potential crash and placed in front of fixed structures on highways.

The crash occurred just past Exit 56 and just before the Aragonite Road overpass, about 30 miles west of Grantsville.

The driver was killed in the crash. No other people were in the car.

UHP said troopers are investigating the vehicle's speed as a possible factor in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.