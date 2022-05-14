Watch
Driver dies after rollover crash on I-215 off-ramp

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:55 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 00:13:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — One person died Friday evening after being ejected from their vehicle in a rollover on Interstate 215.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on the western portion of the belt-route freeway. The vehicle rolled on the northbound California Avenue off-ramp, ejecting the female driver.

The driver was unconscious when first responders arrived, and their lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful. The driver, whose name or age were not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The off-ramp was closed for a few hours due to the emergency response and the investigation.

No further information was provided as of Friday night.

