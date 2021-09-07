Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed late Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 163 in southeastern Utah.

The crash occurred at about 11:15 p.m. near mile 18, just north of "Forrest Gump Hill" or "Forrest Gump Point."

Utah Highway Patrol says the driver and sole occupant of a Toyota Camry was driving north when he went off the road, was unable to regain control of the car, and it rolled.

UHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Emergency first responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the driver died from his injuries at the scene.

The victim has not been publicly named, but officials say he was 18 years old.

Speed and drug impairment are being investigated as "possible contributing factors" in the crash, UHP said.