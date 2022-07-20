Driver, dog killed in Summit County crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County driver and his dog were killed following an early morning rollover accident.

The sheriff's office said a construction worker saw the crashed vehicle near 4300 East Weber Canyon Road just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday and called for help.

Upon arriving, deputies found the 39-year-old man dead inside the vehicle along with his dog.

It's believed the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he "failed to navigate a bend in the road," according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle then went airborne over the river and landed upside down on the riverbank.

No other factors that may have contributed to the accident have been released, and the driver's name won't be released until his family is notified.