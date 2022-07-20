Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver, dog killed in Summit County crash

Summit County Crash.jpg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Aftermath of accident in Summit County that killed driver and his dog on Wednesday, July 20
Summit County Crash.jpg
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 14:11:29-04

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County driver and his dog were killed following an early morning rollover accident.

WATCH: UHP set to crack down on speeding drivers

The sheriff's office said a construction worker saw the crashed vehicle near 4300 East Weber Canyon Road just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday and called for help.

Upon arriving, deputies found the 39-year-old man dead inside the vehicle along with his dog.

It's believed the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when he "failed to navigate a bend in the road," according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle then went airborne over the river and landed upside down on the riverbank.

No other factors that may have contributed to the accident have been released, and the driver's name won't be released until his family is notified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere