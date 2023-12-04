Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver falls asleep, crashes into power pole in Roy

Roy car crash
Roy Police Department
Roy car crash
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:19:33-05

ROY, Utah — A driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel crashed into a power pole, forcing police to shut down a road in Roy early Monday.

Roy Car Crash

The Roy Police Department said the unidentified driver was asleep while driving southbound on 3500 West when they left the road and crashed into the pole near 6000 South.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.

1204 CAR CRASH CREDIT Roy City PD 2.jpg

Traffic has been closed in both east and westbound directions at the crash scene for an undetermined amount of time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere