Driver falls asleep, crashes into power pole in Roy

ROY, Utah — A driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel crashed into a power pole, forcing police to shut down a road in Roy early Monday.

The Roy Police Department said the unidentified driver was asleep while driving southbound on 3500 West when they left the road and crashed into the pole near 6000 South.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.

Traffic has been closed in both east and westbound directions at the crash scene for an undetermined amount of time.