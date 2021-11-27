Driver hits 4 parked vehicles in Davis County on Thanksgiving evening

WEST POINT, Utah — Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked vehicles and through a fence Thursday evening in Davis County.

Around 7 p.m., the 38-year-old man crashed into the vehicles that were parked near 3000 West and 350 North in West Point, according to the Davis County Sheriff's Office. The damage was "significant," but no further details were given.

The driver sustained some injuries and was taken to a local hospital, but nobody was in any of the parked vehicles and no one else was hurt. His condition was not known as of Friday afternoon.

Police suspect that the driver may have been impaired.