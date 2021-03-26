Driver in Midvale hit and run accident arrested

MIDVALE, Utah — The driver in a hit and run accident that left one person in critical condition on Monday night has been arrested, according to officials.

Unified Police Department reports that Daniel Nelson Wilkinson, age 47, has been booked into the Salt Lake County jail on felony failure to remain at an accident with serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, and criminal trespass Thursday evening.

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on Monday March 23 when a man in his 60's was hit by a car while crossing Fort Union Blvd. at 900 E.

He was taken to the hospital with a head injury in critical condition.

Officials say Wilkinson got out of the car to look at the victim before driving away from the scene.

Police say the condition of the victim has improved and he is expected to survive.