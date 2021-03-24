Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Police are looking for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian Tuesday night in Midvale.

Around 8:20 p.m., a man in his 60s was hit while crossing Fort Union Blvd. at 900 East. He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition with a head injury, according to Lt. Paul Barker with Unified Police.

The driver, a male of unknown age, then got out of the vehicle, looked at the victim who was lying on the ground, then continued driving east on Fort Union, Barker said.

Based on witnesses' accounts, the vehicle police are now looking for is a darker-colored minivan -- possibly gold -- with damage to the front end and windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-743-7000.

It is not currently known whether the driver ran a red light or if the victim was crossing against the light.