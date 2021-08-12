Driver injured after I-15 collision with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — Southbound lanes on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City were completely shut down for a period of time Thursday following an accident involving a semi truck.

UDOT

The accident stopped all traffic near 400 South around 9 a.m. after the driver of a car lost control of their vehicle and spun in front of the truck. The collision caused the truck to roll onto its side, blocking several lanes.

The driver of the car suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the truck driver was unharmed.

All lanes of traffic have since been reopened after the truck was removed from the highway.