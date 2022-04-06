Driver dies after semi hits parked car on I-80

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after his car was hit by a semi-truck while stopped on I-80 Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol said Tooele County Dispatch received a report of a disabled vehicle on the freeway about five miles from the Utah-Nevada border. It was reportedly blocking part of the right lane on the westbound side, and it had no lights on.

Then, only "seconds later," they received a report of a semi rollover.

When UHP troopers arrived, they discovered that the semi had hit the car and rolled over.

The male driver of the car, whose name or age were not released, was found outside of the vehicle. Despite troopers giving medical aid, the driver was later declared dead at the scene. UHP did not report any other injuries.