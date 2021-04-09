Watch
Driver killed in crash on US-89 in southern Utah

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 4:11 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:11:24-04

KANE COUNTY, Utah — One person died after an accident in Kane County Thursday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., a Honda passenger car was southbound on U.S. Highway 89 near milepost 25 — about midway between Kanab and Lake Powell.

The driver lost control at a bend in the road, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, and the car went into the opposite lane. It was then t-boned by an oncoming Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda was killed. UHP identified him as 30-year-old Joshua Ashley of Arizona.

The driver and passenger of the truck were treated and released shortly thereafter for minor injuries.

Officials said they suspect alcohol impairment as a possible cause for the accident.

