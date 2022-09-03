Driver killed in crash with semi near Vernal

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person died after being hit by a semi-truck while attempting to make a U-turn near Vernal early Saturday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Nissan pickup truck was towing a small trailer southbound on U.S. Highway 191 around 2:20 a.m.

Near milepost 149, the male driver pulled off to the right side of the road and made a U-turn. The pickup was then hit by a semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The deceased driver's name or age were not released.