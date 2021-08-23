Driver killed in head-on crash in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — One person is dead after a two-car crash Sunday evening.

According to Sandy Police, a westbound vehicle on 9400 South drifted into oncoming traffic, then collided head-on with another car near 1760 East.

One driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. It is not yet known which vehicle the deceased driver was in.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital but is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. 9400 South will be closed to eastbound traffic in the area for several hours, police said.