Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in head-on crash in Sandy

items.[0].image.alt
Brian Schnee | FOX 13 News
The scene of a fatal crash at 1760 E. 9400 South in Sandy
Image from iOS (1).jpg
Image from iOS.jpg
Image from iOS (2).jpg
Image from iOS (4).jpg
Image from iOS (3).jpg
Posted at 7:35 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 21:50:12-04

SANDY, Utah — One person is dead after a two-car crash Sunday evening.

According to Sandy Police, a westbound vehicle on 9400 South drifted into oncoming traffic, then collided head-on with another car near 1760 East.

One driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. It is not yet known which vehicle the deceased driver was in.

The other driver was also taken to a local hospital but is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated. 9400 South will be closed to eastbound traffic in the area for several hours, police said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere