Driver killed in head-on crash near Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 19-year-old died Saturday morning after a head-on crash with a pickup truck on a southern Utah highway.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office said the young man was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV southbound on Old Highway 91 when he collided with a northbound Ford F-150 around 7:30 a.m.

The 19-year-old was the only person in his vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was driven by a 30-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, the woman told police that the deceased victim's vehicle crossed the center line of the highway and into her lane when they collided.