Driver killed in head-on crash with truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One person died after a crash between a car and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Logan.

Police said the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Valley View Highway (200 North) near the intersection of 1000 West.

A Ford Taurus drifted across the center line and collided head-on with a truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The driver of the Taurus had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

The deceased victim's name has not been released, but officials said he was male.