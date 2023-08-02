Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in head-on crash with truck in Logan

Image (3).jpg
Paige Johnson
Image (3).jpg
Posted at 7:50 PM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 21:50:17-04

LOGAN, Utah — One person died after a crash between a car and a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon in Logan.

Police said the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Valley View Highway (200 North) near the intersection of 1000 West.

A Ford Taurus drifted across the center line and collided head-on with a truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

The driver of the Taurus had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

The deceased victim's name has not been released, but officials said he was male.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere