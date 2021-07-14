Watch
Driver killed in rollover crash near Elko, Nevada

Nevada Highway Patrol
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 20:49:26-04

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — A man from Henderson, Nevada died after a crash near Elko Sunday afternoon.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says 73-year-old Robert Wayne McKinnis was traveling south on State Route 225 around milepost 33 (about four miles north of Elko) around 2 p.m. when his vehicle went off the side of the road.

The white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup, which was towing a boat, went off the right side of the highway at a left-hand curve in the road. The truck went down a steep embankment, struck a large boulder, and overturned.

McKinnis died from his injuries at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash is underway. NHP asks anyone who saw it happen or has any other information to contact their Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

