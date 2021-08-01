Watch
Driver killed in rollover on I-70

Posted at 8:24 PM, Jul 31, 2021
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man died after a rollover crash on I-70 Friday evening.

James Williams, 54, was driving a pickup westbound near milepost 173, about 10 miles east of Green River, when the crash occurred.

Around 5 p.m., Williams went into the median for an unknown reason, then went back across the westbound lanes before rolling on the shoulder.

The Utah Highway Patrol said Williams, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died from his injuries.

