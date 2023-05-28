Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in southeastern Utah

MEXICAN HAT, Utah — One person died Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in San Juan County.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of Mexican Hat, near milepost 21 on State Route 163.

The vehicle was crossing the Mexican Hat Bridge over the San Juan River, traveling northbound. UHP said there is a 90-degree curve on the north side of the bridge, and the driver failed to make the turn and crashed into a cliff wall.

Utah Highway Patrol

The driver was killed; no other injuries were reported. The victim's name has not been released.

UHP said they are investigating possible impairment and an underlying medical condition as potential contributors to the crash.