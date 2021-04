SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman escaped without serious injuries after her car was hit by a train Friday in Spanish Fork.

The 24-year-old went through the stop sign at a railroad crossing at 7120 S. 1600 West, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

"She thought she could make it," Cannon wrote on Twitter. "She was incredibly lucky to be alive and not critically injured!"

Cannon said the woman sustained minor to moderate injuries.