Driver narrowly escapes injury as loose semi wheel crashes through windshield in Summit County

Park City Fire District
Posted at 7:49 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 21:57:11-05

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A driver narrowly escaped serious injury (or worse) Sunday when a semi-truck's wheel flew through his windshield.

The Park City Fire District said a westbound semi on I-80 lost a wheel near mile 177, about nine miles east of Echo. The wheel rolled into the eastbound lanes and careened into a pickup truck.

Photos from the scene show that the wheel crashed through the middle of the pickup's windshield and ended up embedded in the back seat.

It also destroyed a portion of the vehicle's roof.

A PCFD ambulance, along with North Summit Fire District and Utah Highway Patrol personnel, responded and found that the driver ended up unscathed by ducking to his left.

"Another few inches would’ve been a different story," the fire district wrote in a Facebook post about the accident.

