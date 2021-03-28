Driver, passenger killed in Duchesne County rollover crash

ROOSEVELT, Utah — Two people died Saturday afternoon after being ejected in a rollover crash.

Around 3 p.m., a Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 in Duchesne County near Fruitland when the accident happened.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle was approaching a curve and the driver went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected twice, and the Jeep overturned.

The driver and passenger, who were the only occupants, were both ejected and died from their injuries. They were not named as of Saturday night.

UHP said they are investigating alchohol impairment and non-use of seatbelts in the accident. They are also working to determine which victim was driving.