WOODS CROSS, Utah — No injuries were reported after a truck slammed into a Woods Cross home on Wednesday.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck suffered a seizure and veered off the road before crashing into the garage of the home in the 2100 South block near 1900 West.

Spencer Dyreng Truck sits in garage of Woods Cross home after crashing into house.

According to officials, the family that lives in the home will be displaced until the structural integrity of the house is determined to be safe.