Driver suffers cut to head after loose tire slams into car on I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A driver on Interstate 15 was lucky to escape with only a cut to her head after a loose tire smashed through her car's front windshield early Wednesday.

The Utah Highway Patrol said another driver was traveling too fast while headed northbound on I-15 near 2600 South in Bountiful when they lost control and hit the highway barrier.

Following the collision, the front drivers-side tire came off, along with the rim and tie-rod attached, and bounced over the barrier and into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes.

The loose tire smashed through the windshield and ripped open the roof of the woman's Mazda sedan. Officials said the driver sustained only a laceration to her head, but offered no other details on her condition.

Because of snow on the roads, UHP is warning drivers of slick roads and to slow down.

"Your actions affect all those around you!" UHP warned on social media.