Driver suffers only minor injuries following horrific-looking I-15 accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A driver walked away from a horrific-looking accident on Interstate 15 with just minor injuries Wednesday.

WATCH: Road crews work all night to repair stretch of I-215 that buckled due to heat

Photos from the accident scene in the northbound lanes near the Interstate 80 intersection show a gray Hyundai halfway under a semi truck, with the front seat of the vehicle completely crushed.

Utah Highway Patrol

Despite the severity of the crash, the female driver suffered just minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

WATCH: Young hero saves her friend's life after UTV crash

It is not yet known what led to the accident that led to the ramp heading to I-80 west being closed for about an hour.