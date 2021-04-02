Drug bust in Vernal recovers nearly $74,000 worth of narcotics

VERNAL, Utah — Police apprehended nearly $74,000 worth of illegal drugs in a Vernal residence at the beginning of March.

On March 12, The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force and DEA Agents were involved in a joint operation involving a Vernal residence that was suspected of dealing illegal drugs.

During the bust, nearly three ounces of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroin, LSD, ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia were recovered. The total street value of the illegal narcotics is nearly $74,0000.

Three adult males and two juveniles were charged with possession and/or distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The names of the individuals were not made immediately available due to the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Three handguns were also discovered and confiscated during the bust. Two of the handguns were concealed in a shop-vac.

The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force comprised of law enforcement from the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt City Police Department, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, Vernal City Police Department, and Naples City Police Department.