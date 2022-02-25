DUI suspect fails in attempt to ditch UHP trooper on mountain

PAROWAN, Utah — A DUI suspect learned the hard way that much like the U.S. Postal Service, troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are ready in all kinds of weather.

Earlier this week, a trooper attempted to pull over the suspect in Parowan. But instead of complying, the driver of the Chevrolet truck made a go at ditching the trooper by going up a "snowy mountain."

As the post to Facebook said, the suspect was unaware that UHP Dodge Chargers are all-wheel drive and can tackle any element.

Utah Highway Patrol UHP vehicle sits behind Chevrolet after DUI suspect attempted to ditch the trooper on a mountain in Parowan.

Photos show the Chevy stuck off to the side of the road with the trooper's vehicle sitting right behind.

Soon after the stop, the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.