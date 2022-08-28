Duke volleyball player refused to let 'racist bigots' get to her

PROVO, Utah — The Duke University player who was subjected to racial harassment at Friday's BYU Volleyball game has issued a new statement. This as local leaders condemn the conduct of the now-banned BYU fan.

In a statement posted to social media, Rachel Richardson, a sophomore at Duke University and starter on the Duke Volleyball team, says BYU "failed to take the necessary steps" to address the fan's behavior once university officials and BYU coaching staff were notified of what was happening.

"As a result, my teammates and I had to struggle just to get through the rest of the game, instead of just being able to focus on our playing so that we could compete at the highest level possible," the statement reads in part. "No athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions. God has called each of us to be members of one body, while we may have our differences they should never divide us (Romans 12:4-5)."

Her statement goes on to praise the conduct of the members of the BYU Volleyball team and BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, who she says was "quick to act in a very respectful and genuine manor."

Richardson admitted that while the slurs directed at her took a "mental toll" on her playing ability, she refused to let it stop her from playing.

"I refused to allow those racist bigots to feel any degree of satisfaction from thinking that their comments had 'gotten to me.' So, I pushed through and finished the game," she wrote.

Holmoe, who met with Richardson and the Duke Volleyball coach, addressed the incident ahead of Saturday's game against Washington State, where he called the conduct "egregious."

His comments were later posted to Twitter by the BYU Women's Volleyball Team.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe addresses fans in attendance before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/UH0URY7Svx — BYU Women’s Volleyball (@BYUwvolleyball) August 28, 2022

"As children of God... it's our mission to love one another and treat everybody with respect," said Holmoe to the attendees. "Last night, that didn't happen... We didn't live up to our best."

He closed his comments by encouraging BYU fans to cheer for their teams, but to not "cross the line where you would hurt or harm anyone in anyway."

As FOX 13 News previously reported, the fan believed to be responsible for the racial slurs at the game against Duke has been banned from all future BYU Athletics events.

Condemnation has been swift, as a number of Utah leaders have since released statements regarding the incident.

"I’m disgusted that this behavior is happening and deeply saddened if others didn’t step up to stop it," said Governor Spencer Cox in a tweet reply to BYU. "As a society we have to do more to create an atmosphere where racist a**holes like this never feel comfortable attacking others."

Just catching up on this terrible story. I’m disgusted that this behavior is happening and deeply saddened if others didn’t step up to stop it. As a society we have to do more to create an atmosphere where racist a**holes like this never feel comfortable attacking others. https://t.co/8vwbVGtzNj — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 27, 2022

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also chimed in on Twitter, saying that there was "no place in this state or anywhere for racism."

"Sentiments of sadness and frustration will not extinguish the pain inflicted," her tweet reads. "We must continue the fight to end all expressions of racism wherever they occur."

There is no place in this state or anywhere for racism. Sentiments of sadness and frustration will not extinguish the pain inflicted. We must continue the fight to end all expressions of racism wherever they occur. https://t.co/qHBVf18y1k — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) August 28, 2022

Senate Candidate Evan McMullin, who himself went to BYU, also took to Twitter to condemn the fan's conduct.

As a BYU alum, season ticket holder and human, I’m disgusted by the fan who yelled racist slurs at Duke volleyball player @rachrich03, and that this behavior wasn’t stopped immediately. Racism doesn’t reflect our values and must have no place among us. https://t.co/QwEUgkmEqn — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) August 28, 2022

"As a BYU alum, season ticket holder and human, I’m disgusted by the fan who yelled racist slurs at Duke volleyball player [Rachel Richardson] , and that this behavior wasn’t stopped immediately," his tweet reads. "Racism doesn’t reflect our values and must have no place among us."

Reactions have been pouring in from outside of Utah as well, with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers replying to Richardson's godmother, Lesa Pamplin, on Twitter.

"You tell your Goddaughter to stand tall, be proud and continue to be BLACK!!!" his tweet reads. "We are a brotherhood and sisterhood! We have her back. This is not sports."