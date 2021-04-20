Dump truck accident in Syracuse breaks power poles, causes outage

SYRACUSE, Utah — Power has been restored to one Syracuse neighborhood after an unexpected outage.

Around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, 72 homes lost service after a truck accident brought down several power poles.

“There was a dump truck that rode down and didn’t realize his bed had gone up,” said resident Monica Cook.

“He caught that wire," she added while pointing, "and he came down and got that one and that one, and those three poles snapped in half.”

Cook was working from home when her house went dark.

“I was literally on the phone with my boss and everything goes black,” she said. “Everyone heard a loud snap right when the power went off, and that got our attention.”

Crews from Rocky Mountain Power worked for six hours to repair the damage.

No serious injuries were reported.

The cost of the repairs is estimated in thousands of dollars.