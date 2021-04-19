Numerous power outages reported across northern Utah due to high winds

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Strong wind gusts have caused multiple power outages across northern Utah Monday, with thousands reportedly without power in Weber County.

Gusts of 50 mph were recorded at Salt Lake City International Airport in the afternoon as a front moved through the area.

At 4:30 p.m., Rocky Mountain Power's outage map showed nearly 1,800 reports of outages in the Weber County area alone. Almost 300 outages were reported near Orem.

Rocky Mountain Power said the winds are making it difficult for crews to restore power in the areas affected by the gusts.

The National Weather Service says gusts of 30-40 mph are expected through 6 p.m. before quickly tapering off during the evening.