E-bike use illegal in wildlife areas

SALT LAKE CITY — Electric bikes are becoming more popular in the state as a way to avoid high gas prices, but the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is reminding cyclists that riding them in wildlife management areas is illegal.

Protection of waterfowl management areas are included in this rule as well.

The restriction applies to class 2 and 3 e-bikes that have a throttle which allows them to self-propel.

To tell if an e-bike is restricted from use, follow the "no motorized vehicle" signs in these areas.

“E-bike use as a recreational activity has increased dramatically in the past five to 10 years,” said DWR Captain Chad Bettridge. “In areas where there is a lot of e-bike use, notable habitat damage is occurring."

There are 193 wildlife management and waterfowl management areas in Utah, intended to conserve critical habitats and preserve hunting and fishing in the state.

