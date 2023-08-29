E. coli outbreak reported in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Public health officials say they have discovered an outbreak of E. coli among several Cache County residents, and they are working to figure out the source.

The Bear River Health Department said they have received reports of six confirmed E. coli infections as of Monday. They are now collaborating with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and the Utah State Laboratory to identify possible links between the cases, and hopefully to determine the source.

E. coli bacteria is commonly found in the environment and in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains are harmless, some can cause severe illness. Symptoms of E. coli infection can vary but often include:

BRHD advises anyone experiencing the following symptoms to contact a medical provider or seek medical attention:



Diarrhea, which may be bloody

Abdominal cramps and pain

Nausea and vomiting

Fever

“Although we are actively working to identify the source of this outbreak, there is no specific risk to the general public at this time," BRHD health officer Jordan Mathis said. "However, we advise residents to practice good hygiene, such as thoroughly washing their hands, especially after using the restroom and before handling food.”

The department also gave the following list of precautions to avoid potential E. coli infection:



Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing and consuming food, after using the restroom, and after contact with animals

Cook meat thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria

Avoid consuming raw milk and undercooked meat

Thoroughly wash garden-grown fruits and vegetables before consuming

Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms of E. coli infection are present

If you suspect you have been exposed to the bacteria or are exhibiting symptoms, contact your healthcare provider

Anyone with questions can contact BRHD at 435-792-6500.